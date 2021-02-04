San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,042. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $94.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

