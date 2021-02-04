San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 1,908 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7,632.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Roku were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 669.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Roku stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.38 and its 200 day moving average is $247.89. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

