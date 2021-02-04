San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BHP Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,734,000 after acquiring an additional 141,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,057. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

