San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.