San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.51. 44,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,565. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

