San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.2% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $11.88 on Thursday, hitting $743.01. 5,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $709.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

