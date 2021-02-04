Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 82,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.28. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

