Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Update

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,411. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.