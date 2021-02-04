Sabien Technology Group Plc (SNT.L) (LON:SNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Sabien Technology Group Plc (SNT.L) (LON:SNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Sabien Technology Group Plc (SNT.L) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 333,323,492 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

About Sabien Technology Group Plc (SNT.L) (LON:SNT)

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M1G and M2G energy efficiency products for installation of commercial boilers and water heaters. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

