S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

