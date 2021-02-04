Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, December 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

