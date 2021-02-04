RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) price target on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

Get RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) alerts:

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Monday. RWS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 399.71 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 547.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.31%. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.