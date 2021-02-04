Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.75

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $9.75. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 2,416 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.37.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.