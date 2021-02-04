Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.75

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $9.75. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 2,416 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Rubicon Technology worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

