RTC Group plc (RTC.L) (LON:RTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.09

RTC Group plc (RTC.L) (LON:RTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.09 and traded as low as $38.00. RTC Group plc (RTC.L) shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 52,622 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.09. The stock has a market cap of £5.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.29.

RTC Group plc (RTC.L) Company Profile (LON:RTC)

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and staffing services.

