RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

