Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 80,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

