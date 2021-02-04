Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 411 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $186.87 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

