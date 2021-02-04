Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,077 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

