Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,054 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.