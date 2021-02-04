Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

