Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

GLW stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

