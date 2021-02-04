Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 692 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

NYSE PRU opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -224.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

