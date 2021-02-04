Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.37 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

