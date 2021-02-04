Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

VRSK opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.