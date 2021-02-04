Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

