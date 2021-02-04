Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Public Storage by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.04. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

