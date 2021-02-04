Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.