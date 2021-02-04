Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 971.2% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 50,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $158.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

