Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RGLD stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $104.00. 8,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,371. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.