Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $104.00. 8,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,371. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

