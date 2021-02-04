Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,247.20 ($16.29) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,338.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,151.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

