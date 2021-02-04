Roth Capital Increases Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $200.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.17.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.50 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

