Roth Capital Boosts Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $8.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $1.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

