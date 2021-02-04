Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clene Nanomedicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

