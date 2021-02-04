Rosenblatt Securities Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $605.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $588.00 to $605.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $512.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $563.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.