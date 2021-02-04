Rosenblatt Securities Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

