Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $132.35.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

