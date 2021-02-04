Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Shares of MANH opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $132.35.
In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
