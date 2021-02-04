ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $441,156.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00758770 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

