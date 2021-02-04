Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 285 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

