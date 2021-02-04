Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

