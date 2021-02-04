Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 17669415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

