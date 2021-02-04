Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $425.07 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of -506.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock worth $174,121,860. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

