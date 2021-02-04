Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.16

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 427807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.92, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 17, 2020, it owned and operated 28 private liquor stores.

