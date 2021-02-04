Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $932,000.00.
Morphic stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 3,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,033. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MORF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.