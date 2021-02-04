Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $932,000.00.

Morphic stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 3,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,033. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morphic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,954,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

