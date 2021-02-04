Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,157 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.