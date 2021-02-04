Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

