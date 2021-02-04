Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total transaction of $783,540.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,174.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $11,990,416. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,499.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,099.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,610.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.