Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

