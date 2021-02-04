Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 346.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Landstar System worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 217,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 255,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.78 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $158.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.