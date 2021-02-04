RMPL (RMPL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,762.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $675,775.42 and approximately $23,762.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064027 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078096 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00239710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00039216 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 717,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,447 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

