River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $195.06

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and traded as high as $229.00. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at $224.50, with a volume of 11,074 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of £191.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08.

Get River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) alerts:

In other news, insider James Barham acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.